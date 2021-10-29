NFL World Reacts To Wild Cardinals-Packers Ending

The football world tuned in on Thursday night the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown and potential NFC title game preview.

Arizona entered as the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay was tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. While it looked like a great matchup on paper, both teams entered the game short-handed.

The Packers entered without star wide receiver Davante Adams and two other wide receivers. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were without star pass rusher J.J. Watt and were on their third-string center.

Despite the significant amount of injuries, both teams put together a solid product on the field. However, it was the end of the game that stole everyone’s attention.

Trailing 24-21 with 15 seconds left on the clock, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray dropped back to pass. He looked for wide receiver A.J. Green in the corner of the endzone, but Green apparently didn’t know where the ball was going.

Packers corner Rasul Douglas made a great play on the ball for a game-ending interception.

Check it out.

The football world couldn’t exactly believe what just happened.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

Holy bejeezus. What a finish. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) October 29, 2021

Wow. Reminds you Super Bowl 48. Give Kyler a RPO — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 29, 2021

It’s a wild play that will be remembered for the rest of the season.

Green Bay hands Arizona its first loss of the season with a 24-21 win thanks to a bizarre finish to the contest.