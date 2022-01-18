NFL World Speculating About Kliff Kingsbury’s Future

The Arizona Cardinals had an abysmal performance on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Most of the blame for that performance falls on the shoulders of Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury has shown from time to time that he can be a really good play-caller, but the Cardinals had an awful second half of the season.

Last night’s performance was so putrid that some people around the league are questioning if Kingsbury will be back in Arizona for the 2022 season.

“I’m not sure Kliff Kingsbury survives this collapse,” NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk tweeted.

One of the main issues for Kingsbury is that he has a history of finishing seasons on a sour note.

Kliff Kingsbury's end to the season as a head coach… Texas Tech:

• '13: lost 5 of 6

• '14: lost 4 of 6

• '15: lost 4 of 6

• '16: lost 6 of 8

• '17: lost 6 of 8

• '18: lost 5 of 5 Cardinals:

• '19: lost 7 of 9

• '20: lost 5 of 7

There are some Cardinals reporters who would be OK with the team moving on from Kingsbury.

“What was Kliff Kingsbury hired to do? Elevate Kyler Murray and make the Cardinals an offensive force. Failed at both. When the Cardinals needed a leader, Kliff always came up short,” Alex Clancy of Locked on Cardinals said. “He’s never won an important NFL game. STILL. Fire Kliff Kingsbury. Fire Steve Keim. Start over.”

While there’s no indication that Kingsbury is leaving Arizona this offseason, the NFL world believes there’s a chance it’ll happen.

Kingsbury was supposed to elevate the Cardinals in a division that features a plethora of great coaches, like Pete Carroll, Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

So far, the first two years worth of results have not been encouraging for the Cardinals.