NFL World Worried About Head Coach's Sleep Habits

Many NFL coaches are known to be workaholics, spending endless hours at the team facility in pursuit of victory.

Still, there needs to be some work/life balance though, and at least one writer is worried that Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't finding enough of it.

"I’m watching "Hard Knocks" in season and Kliff Kingsbury is driving to work at 3:12 am and begins his workout at 3:57 am. NFL coaches, I beg you, please get more sleep!" tweeted Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic.

Kingsbury certainly isn't alone in the league when it comes to keeping crazy hours, but people are still concerned about his schedule and the toll it may be taking.

"This kind of behavior in any workplace should not be praised or encouraged. Law is just as bad for it. Work better and more efficient, not longer," said sports lawyer Kevin Carpenter on Twitter.

"Not just NFL coaches. Coaches at all levels. Professionals in all arenas," said football coach and 49ers fan Jerod Brown. "The idea that “grinding” & working insane hours is inherently good & leads to success is stupid. But people do it because it excuses their failures. They protect their ego."

"I mean it’s not like this work ethic’s getting him dubs either," added Ishmael Johnson of Dave Campbell's Texas Football.

"What if he went to bed at 9?" asked longtime journalist Jean-Jacques Taylor, which is something we're guessing Kingsbury did not do.

Whatever Kingsbury has been doing this season, not much of it is working.

The Cardinals fell to 4-11 with Sunday night's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, further fueling speculation that Kingsbury's job might be in jeopardy.