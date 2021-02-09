Patrick Peterson Shoots Down ‘Dirty Rumor’ About His Future

Veteran defensive back Patrick Peterson will head into free agency this offseason. That means, for the first time in his 10-year career, the three-time All Pro might not play for the Arizona Cardinals.

According to a Monday report from NFL reporter Matt Verderame, Peterson will likely not return to the organization that drafted him next year, “barring a significant change in stances.”

However, the free agent cornerback recently called that report a “dirty rumor.” Although no conclusion between the Cardinals and Peterson has been reached, the 30-year-old dismissed the idea that his mind if already made up.

“Honestly, there’s no real update,” Peterson said on the “All Things Covered” podcast released on Tuesday. “Me and the team haven’t talked anything about contracts, haven’t talked about parting ways. So that’s just what it is, it’s a dirty rumor.”

Since the Cardinals selected Peterson with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 draft, the former LSU Tiger has become one of the best defenders in the NFL. In 10 years in the league, the 30-year-old has started 154 games in Arizona, missing only six starts in 2019. Without a lengthy injury history, Peterson proved he can still play at a high level in 2020. He racked up 61 total tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed last season.

Peterson’s NFL-caliber talent has been on clear display and complimented his consistency with the Cardinals. The veteran defensive back made eight straight Pro Bowls from 2011 to 2018. Peterson was also named to the All-Pro First Team three times, and earned a nod to the NFL 2010’s All-Decade team.

However, despite his attempt to dispel the “dirty rumor”, the veteran cornerback may still be on the move this spring. As he continues to age, the Cardinals might favor a younger option moving forward.

If that’s the case, Peterson will be a sought out asset on the open market. Any organization looking to bolster the experience of its secondary would be wise to give the 10-year vet a look.

[Pro Football Talk]