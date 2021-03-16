Patrick Peterson Reportedly Has 3 Preferred Landing Spots

Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson has been one of the NFL’s best defensive backs since entering the league in 2011. He’s been with the Arizona Cardinals, who took him with the No. 5 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the entire time.

Peterson is a three-time First-Team All-Pro, receiving the honor in 2011, 2013, and 2015. He was a Pro Bowler every year from 2011-18.

The 30-year old just wrapped up a five-year, $70 million deal with the team. He’s not ruling out a return to Arizona, which made a big move to sign J.J. Watt this offseason, as the team looks to bolster its status as a true contender.

According to ESPN Arizona Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss, the team is one of three that Peterson would prefer, now that he’s an unrestricted free agent. The other two have not been revealed, but Weinfuss says that both have been playoff teams for two years.

Hearing that Patrick Peterson has a list of three teams he’d prefer to sign with, and one is the Cardinals. The other two have been playoff teams in the last two seasons. — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) March 16, 2021

Seven NFL teams fit the bill here: the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks.

Obviously the Saints are an interesting option, given the fact that he starred at LSU, and retains a strong connection to the program. The Saints, however, might be a cross-off here. The team is still looking to clear tens of millions of dollars worth of salary cap space. That would seem to preclude the franchise from adding a major piece like Peterson, at least at this point.

Free agency doesn’t officially start until tomorrow, though the “legal tampering period” began Monday, and we have already heard of some major signings. It shouldn’t take Patrick Peterson long to find a team.

