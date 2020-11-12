Patrick Peterson Has A Suggestion For NFL Referees

NFL officiating has been a major issue for the past few years – just ask Saints fans about it. There is a potential suggestion though that could help referees handle the most controversial penalty in the sport, pass interference.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson believes the NFL should have more officials on the field so they can get more looks at any given play.

Peterson was on the wrong side of a questionable pass interference call this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins. That type of call might not happen if the league has more referees assigned to each game.

“What I’m proposing to the league: We need more refs on the field to officiate the game if the back judge can’t see the receivers, so now the DB is at a disadvantage,” Peterson told ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “I almost think he’s not refereeing the game properly. He’s just not seeing the whole game, so we need more eyes to help these guys.”

It’s becoming increasingly harder for cornerbacks to play the position without getting penalized.

Peterson is hoping the league will stop siding with wide receivers, saying “So we need more eyes on the field, Mr. Goodell, to get these games officiated better, because receivers get away with so much.

The All-Pro cornerback has a tough assignment this weekend, as he’ll have to go one-on-one with Stefon Diggs.