Patrick Peterson Reacts To The Cardinals Signing J.J. Watt

The Arizona Cardinals made a huge splash last week, signing J.J. Watt to a two-year contract. He’ll join a defense that already has two superstars in Budda Baker and Chandler Jones. Will veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson return to the desert for the 2021 season though?

Peterson’s five-year contract with the Cardinals has officially expired, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Although there’s no deal imminent at this time, Peterson shared his thoughts on Arizona signing Watt. It’s pretty clear that he approves of this move.

“I thought it was a great pickup. It’s just a sense that the organization is going in the right direction,” Peterson said, via USA Today. “I thought it would be great for Steve [Keim] and the Cardinals organization to go after a guy like J.J.”

Now the focus shifts over to Peterson and whether he’ll be teammates with Watt next season.

Peterson admit that he’s not sure where he’ll be playing football in 2021, but he believes that he can still play at a high level.

“I know that I will be playing football for someone, if it’s the Cardinals or someone else. I’m a go-with-the-flow-type guy. That’s out of my control. I’ve done everything I can do to show my worth, and I can still play this game. I know I will be playing football for somebody, so that’s my approach.”

Arizona’s defense has been anchored by Peterson for the last decade, as he’s compiled 499 tackles, 91 passes defended and 28 interceptions during his time with the franchise.

Even if the Cardinals don’t bring back Peterson, he should still have a strong market in free agency.