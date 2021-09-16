This Sunday, Vikings defensive back Patrick Peterson will face his former team, the Arizona Cardinals.

Peterson, of course, spent the first 10 years of his NFL career in Arizona. He wound up signing with the Vikings this past off-season. Now, in the second week of the 2021 NFL season, Peterson will play his former team.

Despite the obvious storyline, Peterson isn’t thinking much about it. In fact, he’s heading into Sunday’s game with the understanding that it’s just another football game. But he also wouldn’t mind if the fans give him an applause.

This is impressive focus from the veteran defensive back.

“I’m not expecting anything,” Peterson said, via Clutch Points. “If it comes, I would definitely welcome it, but at the end of the day, it’s just a Week 2 game that I’m trying to prepare for and help my guys be in the best position possible to go out there and get the dub.”

Patrick Peterson and the Vikings defense will have their hands full this weekend.

The Cardinals are loaded with elite play-makers at quarterback and wide receiver. Peterson’s play will prove crucial to the Vikings’ quest to win Sunday’s game.

Arizona began the 2021 season with a statement 38-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Minnesota, meanwhile, couldn’t get past the Cincinnati Bengals in a 27-24 overtime defeat.

Peterson and the Vikings take on the Cardinals this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.