Patrick Peterson Updates His Mindset Entering Final Year Of Contract

With Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson’s contract set to expire after 2020, he has a different mindset for the coming season.

Speaking to Cardinals reporter Darren Urban, Peterson said he believes that 2020 could be “a special year” for Arizona. But on a personal level, he feels he has a lot to prove knowing that it will likely be his last year with the team.

“I feel I have a lot to prove,” Peterson said. He also told Urban that there haven’t been any contract talks with the Cardinals.

Peterson has been one of the NFL’s best and most consistent cornerbacks for the past decade. He earned First-Team All-Pro honors as a rookie in 2011, and made his first of eight straight Pro Bowls that year.

Had he not missed the first six games of 2019 due to a suspension, he might have made it 9-for-9.

Patrick Peterson said there really haven't been any contract talks with #AZCardinals as he goes into last year of his deal. Said he thinks this can be special year for him and team. "I feel I have a lot to prove," he said. Would love to stay with one team. Praised organization. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) May 28, 2020

Arizona has struggled to find consistency since their incredible 2015 season that saw them go 13-3 and make the NFC Championship Game.

They’ve endured four straight years without a winning season.

But head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie QB Kyler Murray helped organize a big improvement in 2019. After finishing with the NFL’s worst offense in 2018, they were top half of the league this past year.

The NFC West is still on of the league’s toughest divisions. But with just a few more improvements, they could be sleepers to contend for the playoffs in 2020.

Will Patrick Peterson and the Cardinals make a playoff run in 2020?