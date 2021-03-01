Photos: J.J. Watt, Wife Kealia On Their Way To Arizona

Arizona Cardinals fans have been excited all day following the news that J.J. Watt would be signing with their favorite team.

Watt announced earlier today he was Arizona-bound, agreeing to a two-year contract worth a reported $31 million in total. The star defensive and his wife are now on their way to The Grand Canyon State to make the news official.

Watt posted photos of himself and his wife aboard a Cardinals team plane on their way to Arizona.

“Pretty convenient when the owner is also a pilot,” Watt said, referring to Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, who is a licensed pilot.

Watt’s signing ends brings to a conclusion one of the major story lines of the NFL offseason. Over the last few weeks, we’ve had fun watching fans twist themselves into knots trying to decipher Watt’s social media posts and see if they were hinting at his future destination.

With the Cardinals, the perennial Pro Bowler will have an opportunity to see if he can help a team take the next step. Arizona went 8-8 in 2020, narrowly missing the playoffs in the process.

Now, with Watt in the fold and some other potential moves in the pipeline, the expectations will be raised in the desert.