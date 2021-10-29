On Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals will host the Green Bay Packers in a massive NFC showdown.

Arizona is the lone undefeated team left in the NFL, while Green Bay is tied for the second best record in the league at 6-1. Both teams come into tonight’s game a little banged up, though.

The Packers will be without star wide receiver Davante Adams. Unfortunately for Aaron Rodgers, the Packers will also be without wide receiver Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Cardinals will have their challenges as well. Star pass rusher J.J. Watt suffered a brutal injury in Arizona’s win over the Houston Texans last week.

As a result, he’s expected to undergo season-ending surgery. It’s a tough blow for Watt, who will have to watch from the sidelines tonight.

While he won’t be playing, Watt will have the full support of his wife, Kealia Ohai.

She knows a thing or two about being a professional athlete as she plays for the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The couple has a healthy rivalry. After Wisconsin took down North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament earlier this year, Kealia had a message for Watt.

Her alma mater still has more titles.

“While I am upset about the loss, I continue to remind @JJWatt how many NCAA National Championships UNC men’s basketball has (6) and how many Wisconsin has (1). I also remind him how many I have (1) and how many he has (0)” she said on Twitter.

Green Bay and Arizona kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX.