Prince Amukamara Reportedly Expected To Sign With New Team

Prince Amukamara has been on the free agent market since being released by the Las Vegas Raiders this summer. The veteran cornerback may not be unsigned for much longer.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Amukamara will be visiting the Arizona Cardinals in the next few days. The team reportedly intends to sign the 31-year-old.

Amukamara spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears, appearing in 44 regular season games with 42 starts. He recorded 167 tackles, 29 passes defensed, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Amukamara signed with the Raiders in May, but the team opted to release him at the end of training camp in late August.

A first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2011, Amukamara appeared in 55 games for Big Blue, starting 45. As a rookie, he helped the Giants win Super Bowl XLVI.

After leaving New York, Amukamara spent the 2016 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Should he sign with the Cardinals as expected, he’ll provide depth behind Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy and Dre Kirkpatrick.

Arizona is 2-2 on the season heading into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.