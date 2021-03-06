Rams DL Has Brutally Honest Message For J.J. Watt

The NFC West was already loaded with playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, and it’s about to get even better now that J.J. Watt is a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt signed a two-year, the $31 million deal with the Cardinals earlier this week. His decision surprised a lot of NFL fans considering they thought he’d join either the Bills or Packers.

Arizona’s defense should be much better this year now that Watt is joining forces with Chandler Jones, but that doesn’t scare Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Brockers had a message for Watt. He wants the three-time Defensive Player of the Year to know that Aaron Donald is the real No. 99 in the NFC West.

“You already know that question, bro. It’s all about consistency, what the Rams been putting out,” Brockers said. “Not per se myself, but we all know who the real 9-9 is.”

Brockers also shared his thoughts on the Rams’ addition of Matthew Stafford. Let’s just say he has the Lombardi Trophy on his mind.

“I don’t want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback like that, and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there’s no wonder why we can’t.”

We’ll find out next season if Brockers’ comments come back to haunt him.