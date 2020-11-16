Look: Randy Moss Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins’ Incredible Catch

DeAndre Hopkins has received a lot of cool messages on social media in the wake of his insane game-winning touchdown catch on Sunday night.

Few, if any, are cooler – or more significant – than the one he received from Randy Moss.

The Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver rose above three Buffalo Bills defenders to make a game-winning grab with seconds remaining on Sunday night. It’s the catch of the year in the National Football League and one of the best in recent memory.

Hopkins took to social media following the game to share the highlight:

Many in the football world said that Hopkins “Moss’d” the Bills defensive backs. It’s hard to argue with that, especially after the legendary wide receiver confirmed it.

Moss, who made several of the coolest touchdown catches in NFL history, took to social media following the game.

“I DONT NEED ANY NOMINEES FOR THIS WEEK!!!” wrote Moss, who was referring to his ‘Moss’d’ segment on ESPN. “Did yaw see @DeAndreHopkins?? WOW.”

When Randy Moss has an ALL-CAPS reaction to your touchdown catch, you know you’ve done something pretty cool.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, improved to 6-3 with the win. They’ve got a big Thursday night game against the Seahawks coming up.