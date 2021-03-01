Report: Here’s The Runner Up In The J.J. Watt Sweepstakes

There was no shortage of teams interested in signing free agent defensive end J.J. Watt. In the end, the Arizona Cardinals outlasted everyone else.

Watt will likely never confirm himself which team finished as runner-up for his services, but we have a report saying it was an organization in the AFC.

According to Arizona sports talk radio host John Gambadoro, 10 teams in total were in the running for Watt. The Buffalo Bills were the Cardinals’ “biggest competition.”

Earlier reports indicated the Bills, Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns appeared to be among the leaders for Watt. No one really mentioned anything about Arizona, making today’s announcement a surprise.

Was told the Cardinals beat out 9 teams for JJ Watt. Buffalo was biggest competition — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) March 1, 2021

Any of the teams listed above could have used Watt. The soon-to-be 32-year-old is no longer in the prime of his career, but should still be an effective piece on the defensive line provided he’s healthy.

The thought of Watt and Chandler Jones teaming up in Arizona is bad news for opposing quarterbacks, particularly those in the NFC West. That duo could wind up wreaking a lot of havoc.