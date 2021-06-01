Report: How Kyler Murray Has Handled His Offseason

For whatever reason, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray reportedly hasn’t participated in Arizona’s off-season program so far this year.

Instead, Murray has spent most of the off-season training with several teammates in Dallas. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, he’s planning on joining the team soon, though it’s still unclear when.

Murray is entering his third year in the NFL. He’s been terrific up to this point, but as you’re probably well-aware a quarterback’s third season is his most pivotal.

In a year where the Cardinals believe they can compete for the NFC West, Murray has to have his best season yet. He clearly believes his best path to improvement this off-season is training in Dallas, as opposed to with his team.

“I think it was interesting to hear this week that Kyler Murray hasn’t been in the Cardinals’ offseason program to this point,” Breer writes, via SI.com. “I’m told he’ll be there soon and has worked out with teammates in Dallas (where he spends his offseason). And this may just be the way these things are going in pro football in general. But it’s at least notable that Murray’s choosing to work out in Texas, rather than Arizona, to get himself in the right place for his third year, which is a critical one for every first-round quarterback.”

This has become standard for plenty of players across the NFL, so there probably isn’t much to see here. But it is interesting Kyler Murray isn’t even in Arizona yet.

Regardless, the Cardinals are fairly confident they can fight for the NFC West. Murray’s play will dictate such a quest.

The NFL’s 2021 season officially kicks off in 100 days.