Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night.

According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.

Collins was the No. 16 overall pick out of Tulsa in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the top defender in the American Athletic Conference and a unanimous All-American in 2020.

The Cardinals made their intentions to give Collins a big role as a rookie pretty clear. He’s already signed his rookie contract and has been working closely with J.J. Watt, giving us all some pretty funny content in the process.

TMZ said that neither Collins, the Cardinals nor the NFL have commented on the incident yet.

NFL's Zaven Collins Arrested, Cardinals' 1st-Round Pick Accused Of Reckless Driving https://t.co/AD1syFMzQj — TMZ (@TMZ) June 21, 2021

As a junior at Tulsa, Zaven Collins was a human highlight reel on defense. He finished the 2020 season with 54 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four interceptions, two pick sixes, two passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Collins wound up being the second linebacker off the board, going just a few picks after Penn State’s Micah Parsons.

Given the superb offenses in the NFC West, great defenders are at a premium. He should fit right in with that stacked division.

This incident probably won’t end Collins’ NFL tenure before it begins, but it’s a terrible way to start an NFL career.