Report: There Was No Kliff Kingsbury ‘Meeting’ On Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals’ 2021 season ended with a thud in their 34-11 loss to the Los Angeles Rams this past Monday. And things were apparently tense in the aftermath – or so we were meant to believe.

According to Kyle Odegard of Seven Star Digital, there was “a tense meeting” between the Cardinals brass on Wednesday. Per the report, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell, general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury weren’t exactly seeing eye to eye.

Bidwell was reportedly “unhappy” with the team’s late-season slide. He apparently indicated that changes were possible.

However, this report has been refuted. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported mere minutes later that there has been NO meeting between Kingsbury and the Cardinals brass.

So the report appears to be a big nothing-burger.

There has been no meeting, sources say. https://t.co/Geq0kBetbm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2022

That being said, the Arizona Cardinals can’t be pleased at all with how the season turned out. After starting the season 7-0 and then 10-2, they lost four of their last five, losing the NFC West title race in Week 18.

Combine that late season collapse with their quick playoff exit, and we could see a lot of tension building on the team next year if they struggle.

Kliff Kingsbury is 24-24-1 in three seasons with the Cardinals. His team is trending upwards but the NFC West is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL right now.

Will there be any changes on the Arizona Cardinals in the near future?