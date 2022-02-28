Report: Where Things Stand With Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Earlier today, the agent of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray released a lengthy statement urging the team to “commit” to his client long-term.

The relationship between Murray and the Cardinals has been in question over the last few weeks, ever since the 2019 No. 1 overall pick removed everything team-related from his social media. Things ratcheted up a notch when Super Bowl Sunday reports from NFL insiders painted Murray as “self-centered” and “immature.”

In his statement today, agent Erik Burkhardt said Murray “absolutely wants to be [Arizona’s] long-term QB” and “desperately wants to win a Super Bowl.” As far as his contract situation, Murray’s representatives reportedly sent an extension proposal to the Cardinals over a week-and-a-half ago.

The team has not responded back yet, per Compare.bet’s Kyle Odegard.

The Cardinals received Kyler Murray's contract extension proposal about a week-and-a-half ago and have yet to counter, source said. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) February 28, 2022

This is the first offseason in which Murray is eligible for an extension. In 2021, he finished with 3,787 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games.

Given how Murray’s play tailed off a bit at the end of the season and in the team’s playoff loss, perhaps the Cardinals were planning on waiting a little longer before signing him to a long-term deal.

That’s not what the quarterback and his agent want though.

“Actions speak much louder than words in this volatile business,” Burkhardt wrote today. “It is now simply up to the Cardinals to decide if they prioritize their rapidly improving, 24-year-old, already 2x Pro Bowl QB, who led the organization from 3 wins before his arrival to 11-wins and their first playoff appearance in 5 years, or rather, if they choose to financially prioritize committing to other areas and continuing to merely talk about addressing Kyler’s long term future as their QB.”