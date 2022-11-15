Report: Why Cardinals Made Surprising Running Back Cut

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: A detailed photo of an Arizona Cardinals helmet during their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Eno Benjamin's release on Monday afternoon came as a major surprise to Arizona Cardinals fans.

Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals this season and even made three starts when James Conner was injured. However, the team still decided to move on from the third-year running back.

Now, we have reports indicating why. According to Compare.bet's Kyle Odegard, Arizona cut Benjamin "because of [his] vocal displeasure with a diminishing role in the offense."

Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic offered the same explanation.

"As others reported, Eno was unhappy about playing time and made that clear to staff," Somers tweeted Monday night. "My opinion: just ride it out. Things can change pretty quick."

Benjamin rushed for 299 yards and two touchdowns on 70 carries for the Cardinals this season. However, he played only one snap against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Darrel Williams and Keontay Ingram are now the backups to Conner in the desert. Meanwhile, Benjamin is expected to catch on with a new team in the coming days.