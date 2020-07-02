‘Shazam’ Actor To Portray NFL Legend Kurt Warner In Biopic

A biopic on the Hall of Fame career of QB Kurt Warner has been in the works for a while now, but this week we got some details on who will be playing the NFL legend.

On Wednesday, actor Zachary Levi announced that he will be portraying Warner in the upcoming biopic. Taking to Instagram, Levi said he was “beyond pumped” for the role. He called Warner’s story “an uplifting and inspiring one” and looks forward to bringing the role to screens.

“Beyond pumped for this one,” Levi wrote. “Have always found @kurt13warner, and his family, and their journey, to be an uplifting and inspiring one. Can’t wait to bring their story to screens both large and small. 🙌 Big thanks to the @erwinbros and @lionsgate for trusting me with donning lucky #13.”

Levi broke out in 2007 as the lead actor in the TV series Chuck. After five seasons, Levi focused more on his film career, and started receiving bigger and bigger film roles. He had supporting roles in Disney’s Tangled and Marvel’s Thor franchise. But his biggest role thus far was as the titular character in DC’s Shazam in 2019. The highly-anticipated sequel, Shazam 2 is already in the works.

Warner himself seems delighted at the casting choice. Taking to Twitter after Levi’s announcement, the Hall of Fame QB said he’s looking forward to seeing Levi on the big screen.

“What a crazy, amazing journey this has been… now I’m going to be played by a Super Hero!!” Warner wrote. “Excited you @ZacharyLevi are taking this ride with us, can’t wait to see you delivery our story to the BIG screen!”

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story is being directed by the Erwin Brothers, who have directed various biopics in the past. The film is slated for release in 2021.

Warner went undrafted out of Northern Iowa in 1994 and was cut in training camp by the Green Bay Packers as a rookie. Over the next few years Warner would work in a grocery store while keeping his football dream alive in the Arena Football League.

After a wildly successful career with the Iowa Barnstormers, Warner got another NFL shot playing for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe.

He was given one more shot with the lowly St. Louis Rams in 1998 and won the backup role in 1999. But an injury to starting QB Trent Green forced Warner into the starting job in the preseason.

Warner went on to defy all expectations, posting historic numbers en route to NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP honors. During his first three years as the Rams starter, the team became known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

Injuries derailed Warner’s time in St. Louis, and poor play cost him his job with the New York Giants in 2004.

But he reclaimed the glory of his time with the Rams in 2008, where he led the team to its first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

After retiring in 2010, Warner was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

