Star NFL Wide Receiver Is Teasing Fantasy Football Owners

Earlier this week, Arizona Cardinals fans were surprised to see wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins’ name pop up on the injury report.

He played the entire game against the Detroit Lions and didn’t appear to be hampered by an injury. However, he was placed on the injury report with an apparent ankle injury.

Of course, that led fantasy football managers to question whether or not he’ll be suiting up this weekend. A surprise addition to the injury report is always a fantasy manager’s worst nightmare.

Hopkins decided to have a little fun with those managers whose team he’s on. He sent a vague message before the Cardinals take the field on Sunday.

“Fantasy players wondering if I’m playing tomorrow…” Hopkins said on Twitter.

Fantasy players wondering if I’m playing tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/fCxiruh4jk — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 3, 2020

The star wide receiver rarely misses a game, so it’s likely he suits up for the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Fantasy football managers with Hopkins on their teams can rest easy, it appears.

NFL players generally either hate hearing about fantasy football or dive headfirst into the conversation. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is one that actively toys with fans on social media.

Hopkins has been his dominant self once again this season. The Cardinals wide receiver leads the league in receptions with 32 and receiving yards with 356.

He’s only scored one touchdown in three games, but is a threat to take it to the house on every play.