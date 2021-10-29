Stephen A. Smith Has Message For J.J. Watt After Brutal Injury News

On Thursday night, the Arizona Cardinals hosted the Green Bay Packers in a pivotal NFC showdown.

The Cardinals are the league’s lone undefeated team, while the Packers own the second best record in the NFL. While Arizona entered tonight’s game as the favorite, the team was without one of its star players.

Pass rusher J.J. Watt suffered a brutal injury during last weekend’s win over the Houston Texans. Watt will reportedly need surgery and will be done for the season as a result.

After hearing the news, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a message for Watt.

Damn! So sad to hear the news about @JJWatt…one of the easiest people in the world to root for. Praying for you, my brother.

Earlier this afternoon, details of Watt’s injury were revealed and they were worse than initially feared. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt tore his labrum, his bicep and his rotator cuff in addition to dislocating his shoulder.

Despite suffering all of that damage to his arm, the 32-year-old played the rest of last Sunday’s game and tallied a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.

No one has ever questioned Watt’s toughness and we’re not about to start now.

It’s tough news for Watt, who was finally on a contender after playing for the Texans for so long.