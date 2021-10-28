Look: Stephen A. Smith Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams

Before the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers kick off Week 8 of the 2021 season, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has unveiled his latest power rankings.

Once again, the Cardinals are at the top of Smith’s list. This shouldn’t really surprise anyone at this point because they’re the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

Right behind the Cardinals on this week’s list are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith moved the Buccaneers up a spot after they dismantled the Chicago Bears at home in Week 7.

Despite not playing last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys remain in Smith’s top three. They have an intriguing matchup on their schedule against the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday.

Rounding out Smith’s top five this week are the Packers and Rams. No team has more to gain this week than the Packers, as a win over the Cardinals would most likely move them up to the top spot in Smith’s power rankings.

My top 5 teams in the NFL! pic.twitter.com/TsxlNGBE9P — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 28, 2021

It’s interesting that Smith didn’t include a single AFC team in his latest top five. The Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans have played well this season, but he has some concerns about all three teams.

With so many marquee matchups on tap for this weekend, Smith’s top five should feature a handful of changes next Thursday.