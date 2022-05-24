The Cardinals Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran Running Back

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 09: General view as quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins prepares to snap the football against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Redskins defeated the Cardinals 24-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly set to add an experienced running back to their roster.

According to insider Jordan Schultz, Arizona is signing veteran running back Darrel Williams, who is coming off the best season of his professional career.

Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, making seven starts. He finished with 558 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 144 attempts and caught 47 passes for 452 yards and two scores.

Along the way, he earned an endorsement from his superstar quarterback.

"I'm also told Patrick Mahomes vouched for Williams, informing Arizona that he was a back he both liked/trusted," Schultz wrote.

Williams joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2018. He carved out a solid role for himself over four seasons in Kansas City and now will look to do the same with the Cardinals.

To do so, he'll have to compete with James Conner, Eno Benjamin and 2022 sixth-round pick Keaontay Ingram, among others.