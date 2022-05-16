The Cardinals Signed A New Quarterback On Monday

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: General view of University of Phoenix Stadium before the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots at on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Among the players the Arizona Cardinals signed from their rookie minicamp over the weekend was quarterback Jarrett Guarantano.

Guarantano, who went undrafted last month, spent last season playing for Washington State. He completed 33 of 49 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

A former four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Guarantano played for the University of Tennessee from 2017-20. He was the Vols' primary starter as a sophomore and junior.

Overall, Guarantano threw for 6,174 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions at UT while adding five rushing touchdowns.

With Guarantano now in the fold, Arizona has four quarterbacks on its roster. Kyler Murray is the team's fourth-year starter, despite any of the drama this offseason surrounding his contract status.

Behind Murray is incumbent backup Colt McCoy, who played well when pressed into starting duty for three games in 2021. Former Penn State and Baltimore Ravens signal caller Trace McSorley is the team's No. 3 quarterback.

Finally, there is Guarantano, who will hope to have the chance to showcase himself during training camp this summer.