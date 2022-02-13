There’s Reportedly Major Drama Between Kyler Murray, Cardinals

As the Arizona Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray engage in some head-scratching social media movies, there may be a little bit of fire amid the smoke.

According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, sources within the Cardinals organization reportedly describe Murray as “self-centered, immature and a finger pointer.” He is believed to be frustrated with the franchise and their playoff embarrassment at the hands of the rival Rams. Murray also appears to believe that he has been framed as the scapegoat for their 34-11 blowout loss.

But that isn’t to say that things are spiraling towards a divorce. Mortensen reported that the Cardinals anticipate that tempers will cool.

Veterans on the Cardinals are reportedly reaching out to Murray to help him handle adversity better. Meanwhile, head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be “self-scouting” as well.

Where’s it headed?

Despite the acrimony, the Cardinals expect things to calm down and Murray is their QB.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury also is self-scouting where he can provide better alternatives for QB. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 13, 2022

Through the first half of the season, Kyler Murray appeared to be the frontrunner for the NFL MVP award. He got the team off to a 7-0 start, during which he completed 73.5-percent of his passes for 2,002 yards and 17 touchdowns with just five picks.

But after getting injured in a primetime loss to the Green Bay Packers, things started to dip. In the final six weeks of the season he completed 65-percent of his passes for 1,511 yards and seven touchdowns with three picks. Murray fell out of the MVP race despite making his second straight Pro Bowl.

There’s no doubt that Kyler Murray has turned the Cardinals franchise around since going No. 1 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s taken them from a 3-13 club to a Super Bowl contender in just three years.

But this new revelation could make the impending contract extension negotiations a lot more contentious. Will Kyler Murray sign a new deal in Arizona?