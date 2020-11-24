Tuesday Practice Update For Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray didn’t appear to be quite right after taking a big hit to his right shoulder in last Thursday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Murray didn’t miss a snap against Seattle and told reporters after the game that he was fine. Still, it looks like the Cardinals are taking a cautious approach with him to start this week.

According to Cardinals team reporter Darren Urban, Murray spent the open portion of today’s practice rehabbing on the side. The team does not release an official injury report until tomorrow.

The good news for Arizona fans is that Murray is still scheduled to speak to the media post-practice. If his game status was currently in doubt, he’d likely be sheltered from the press.

The Cardinals are scheduled to take on the New England Patriots this Sunday.

Kyler Murray is still speaking with the media after practice today, usually a good sign. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 24, 2020

Murray has thrown for 2,644 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season. He’s also added 619 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

At 6-4 overall, the Cardinals are currently a game behind the 7-3 Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West. If the playoffs began today, Arizona would earn one of the conference’s Wild Card spots.