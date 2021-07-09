Veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald Asked If He’s Playing In 2021

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only future Hall of Famer whose status for the 2021 season is a mystery. Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has yet to announce his future in the NFL – let alone with the Arizona Cardinals – ahead of training camp.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, Fitzgerald maintained that he is still undecided on his future. But he is aware that training camp is just around the corner.

“I haven’t decided anything,” Fitzgerald said, via ProFootballTalk. “Training camp starts in a few weeks. I’m excited, it’s going to be another great year for the NFL.”

Fitzgerald is heading into his 18th NFL season but is coming off his worst season. In 2020 he had 54 receptions for 409 yards and one touchdown – all career lows.

But there are still some significant milestones that Fitzgerald can chase down if he keeps playing. Specifically, some of the seemingly insurmountable records held by Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald ranks No. 2 in NFL history with 1,432 receptions. Rice’s record stands at 1,549 – leaving Fitzgerald potentially two seasons away from tying the record.

Naturally, the Cardinals – or any NFL team – will need to have mutual interest in bringing him on for another year. It’s certainly possible that the market for Fitzgerald just isn’t enticing enough for him to play another season.

Will we see Larry Fitzgerald on an NFL field in 2021? Or have we seen the last of the Hall of Fame receiver in the NFL?