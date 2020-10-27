Video Shows How Budda Baker Reacted To DK Metcalf’s Tackle

Sunday night’s Cardinals-Seahawks game featured a ton of big plays and highlights, but none more eyepopping than DK Metcalf’s tackle of Budda Baker.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Metcalf managed to hawk down the 5-foot-10, 195-pound Baker from behind despite the Arizona safety having a huge head start. The stunning play prevented a touchdown, and the Cardinals actually wound up not scoring any points even after having 1st-and-goal following the INT.

Now, we have some cool behind-the-scenes footage of the immediate aftermath of the play. While Baker reacted with excitement right after being tackled, he was confused as he made his way back to the sideline.

Turns out, he had the same question everybody watching at home did after the play.

“How’d he catch my ass?” Baker asked incredulously as he came off the field.

Budda Baker was mic’d up on Sunday Night. After DK tackled him: “How’d he catch my ass?” (🎥 @taddmike, @AZCardinals YouTube) pic.twitter.com/BteFTK8SPn — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2020

Two days later and we’re still not that sure how this happened. Metcalf isn’t human.

At the end of the night though, the Cardinals got the last laugh, winning 37-34 in overtime. Along with the Rams, they currently sit a half-game behind Seattle for the lead in the NFC West.