Watch: Catch Of The Year In Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game

It took 17 weeks, but it looks like Jonathan Ward of the Arizona Cardinals will come away with the catch of the season.

Ward pinned the ball against a Cowboys defender’s helmet while going down and never lost control of it. It came after the Cardinals ran a fake punt when the Cowboys were least expecting it.

The Cardinals are trying to break a three-game losing streak even though their most likely path through the playoffs is on the road.

They were 10-2 just a few short weeks ago, but losses to the Lions, Rams, and Colts moved them further back in the NFC West race.

Arizona is currently up 10-0 on Dallas as it’s been a much better performance from quarterback Kyler Murray thus far. He already has 100+ yards through the air with one touchdown pass and no interceptions.

