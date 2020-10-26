What Kyler Murray Told Kliff Kingsbury After Missed Field Goal

The Arizona Cardinals got a hard-fought win over the rival Seattle Seahawks late in overtime last night. But Cardinals QB Kyle Murray had a message for his head coach following a costly conservative move.

On Monday, Murray revealed that he spoke to head coach Kliff Kingsbury after kicker Zane Gonzalez missed a 41-yard field goal in overtime. That field goal attempt was made on second down with limited time remaining.

Murray said he told Kingsbury not to be conservative with his play-calling in situations like that. He said that he’ll take on the burden in the future.

“Don’t ever be conservative again,” Murray said. “I got you.”

Kyler Murray to Kliff Kingsbury after the second-down field goal missed in OT: "Don't ever be conservative again. I got you." — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) October 26, 2020

That missed field goal was almost super costly for the Cardinals.

The Seahawks began driving down and almost got into position for a game-winning field goal of their own. Were it not for a big interception by Isaiah Simmons, Kingsbury would likely be getting lambasted this morning.

Instead, the Cardinals got the ball back in good position. Several plays later, Gonzalez nailed the 48-yard field goal to redeem himself and secure the win for Arizona, knocking off the NFC’s last unbeaten team in the process.

There’s something to be said for taking the conservative approach. We’ve seen a ton of teams take big risks and see it blow up in their faces.

Look for the Cardinals to be just a little bit more willing to take on risk in future games so long as Kyler Murray is under center though.