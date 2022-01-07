When J.J. Watt Will Reportedly Return To The Field

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is getting close to a return, but it won’t be on Sunday against the 49ers.

The team officially designated him to return on Monday and he now has 21 days to practice before a decision has to be made.

It looks like Watt is looking to come back well before that deadline. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Watt is targeting next weekend (Arizona’s first playoff game) for his return, which was far earlier than what he was originally planning.

It looked like he wasn’t going to be back until the Super Bowl in early February due to a torn labrum, rotator cuff, and biceps he suffered in October, but right now, he’s ahead of schedule.

Watt has already had MRIs to confirm the progress and has been doing defensive line drills the last few days as well.

Before Watt got injured, he was off to a decent start with 16 total tackles (10 solo) with one sack and a forced fumble. Getting him back will be a massive boost to the Cardinals’ defense and will make them an even tougher out in the playoffs.

It’s not yet settled if they’ll be at home or on the road as they’ll need to beat the 49ers, and hope the Rams lose to the Seahawks in order to win the NFC West.