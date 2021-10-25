Zach Ertz Has Very Telling Admission On The Cardinals

Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz made his debut for the Arizona Cardinals yesterday after being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles the week before. Judging by his comments following Arizona’s win over the Houston Texans, he’s loving his new home.

Speaking to the media after yesterday’s 31-5 win over the Texans, Ertz praised his new teammates for having so much talent. He joked that he’s “never seen so much green grass” because of how much opposing defenses have to guard Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green.

“I think we’ve got a lot of talent,” Ertz said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve never seen so much green grass in the middle of the field, and that’s gonna happen with guys like DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green on the outside and quarterback like Kyler.”

Ertz had three receptions for a season-high 66 yards and a touchdown in his Cardinals debut. He has 21 receptions for 255 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Ertz expressed just how happy he was on Twitter too:

Zach Ertz is now a key part of the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team. Arizona are 7-0 but with only a one-win cushion in the NFC West.

But Ertz and the Cardinals will get a chance to extend that lead a little bit this Thursday. They play the 6-1 Green Bay Packers in one of the biggest Thursday night games in recent memory.

Do the Cardinals have the best skill position players in the NFL right now?