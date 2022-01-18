Zach Ertz Sends Clear Message About His NFL Future

On Monday night, the Arizona Cardinals were handed an embarrassing loss to their division rivals.

After starting the season on a 7-0 run, it seemed like the Cardinals were poised for greatness. However, the season ended on an awful note when the Los Angeles Rams destroyed them with a 34-11 thrashing in the Wild Card round.

With the season officially over, it’s time for the Cardinals to look to the future. Arizona will have plenty of decisions to make on its roster, with a key part of the offense in question.

Tight end Zach Ertz turned into a favorite target of quarterback Kyler Murray’s when DeAndre Hopkins went down with an injury. Over the final few weeks of the season, Ertz emerged as a legitimate piece of the offense.

However, even he isn’t sure of his future in Arizona.

“I still feel like we have unfinished business as a team. I would love to be a part of it. But that just might be out of my control,” Ertz said via Sports Illustrated’s Alex Weiner.

Ertz will become a free agent this offseason if he and the Cardinals don’t come to an agreement beforehand.

In just 11 games with the Cardinals this season, he managed to finish third on the team in receiving yards and second in receptions.

Will he be back next year?