2 NFL Teams Could Reportedly Finish Their Seasons In Las Vegas

For decades the city of Las Vegas pined for but never had a football team. But circumstances could lead to the city having as many as three NFL teams calling the city home by the end of the season.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, both of the Los Angeles football teams – the Chargers and Rams – could finish the season playing home games in Las Vegas. The state of California is being slammed by COVID-19 cases right now, and the state is introducing new restrictions to stop the spread.

Per the report, the Chargers and Rams would not be practicing at the Raiders’ practice facility. But practicing in Los Angeles would likely be a non-starter.

SoFi Stadium, the home venue for the two teams, is currently slated to host six more games this season. That may be untenable the way things are going in that city and the state.

This report has been disputed though. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported earlier today that the two teams are not expected to relocate.

Sources: Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers are not expected to relocate amid COVID-19 concerns.https://t.co/v27BJ5nM47 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

But anything can happen in a year as crazy as this one.

The San Francisco 49ers have already been forced to vacate Levi’s Stadium and move their home games to Arizona. Local laws have outright banned pro football games due to the recent spikes in COVID-19.

There are four weeks left to the season and things are still very fluid. Each game played at SoFi Stadium could be the last one played there this season.

Will the Rams and Chargers play any home games in Las Vegas this year?