4 Rams Stars Are Helping Design The Super Bowl Ring

Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller won't help the Los Angeles Rams defend their Super Bowl title in 2022, but last year's mid-season acquisitions are playing a part in commemorating their feat.

According to TMZ Sports, Jason of Beverly Hills said he's collaborated with the former Rams stars on the championship ring design.

He called Beckham "very creative" and "amazing to work with."

Rams superstars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are also among the players who have provided input.

The celebrity designer crafted championship rings for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Milwaukee Bucks last year, but he's especially motivated to give the California team a "legendary ring."

"We want this Rams ring to be the best Super Bowl championship ring in history," Jason told TMZ. "It's L.A. We are L.A. We're ready to do it."

Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, recorded four sacks during as many playoff wins for the Rams. Although Beckham tore his ACL early in the Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, he registered 288 receiving yards in the playoffs after scoring five touchdowns in eight regular-season games.

Title rings are typically elaborate, but the Rams players could ensure they receive a particularly lavish memento.