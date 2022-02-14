Aaron Donald Addresses Retirement Rumors Following Super Bowl

Before tonight’s Super Bowl, reports began circulating that Rams star Aaron Donald could retire this offseason if his team won the championship.

After the Rams’ 23-20 win over Cincinnati, which Donald helped lock up with two clutch plays on the Bengals’ final two snaps, the perennial All-Pro declined to answer any questions about his future.

Donald told NBC postgame he wanted to focus on the moment at hand and reiterated that objective to ESPN’s Dianna Russini later on.

“Aaron Donald just told me he’s gonna take some time before he makes a decision if he’s going to retire or not,” Russini tweeted. “He wants to just be in the moment here.”

True to his word, Donald was spotted soaking up the postgame celebration with his family.

If this is it for Donald, what a remarkable career he had. In nine NFL seasons, the 2014 first-round pick won three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, made eight Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro seven times.

At 30 years old, he undoubtedly has plenty left in the tank, but perhaps Donald wants to go out on top. We can appreciate and respect if that is indeed the route he wants to go.

Guess we’ll have to wait a little while to find out.