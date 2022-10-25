Aaron Donald Announces Decision On Kanye's Donda Sports

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Amid continued fallout from Kanye West's recent string of antisemitic comments, Rams star Aaron Donald has decided to terminate his relationship with the 24-time Grammy winner's agency, Donda Sports.

In a statement released via his social media platforms, Donald and his wife cited Ye's behavior as not aligning with their core beliefs.

Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.

The Donald's went on to say that they felt a "responsibility" to send a clear message that hateful words and actions must have consequences.

We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race. We've had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach.

The eight-time Pro Bowler signed on with Donda back in May, along with Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown.

Brown had initially said that he was sticking with the Ye-backed agency, but has since decided to step away.