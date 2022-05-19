Aaron Donald Could Reportedly Still Choose To Retire

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Prior to kickoff for Super Bowl LVI, NBC's Rodney Harrison said Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald could retire after the game. Well, it appears those retirement rumors have resurfaced just three months later.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there's a chance Donald could retire if he doesn't receive a new contract from the Rams.

"Keep in mind that the retirement buzz around Donald — first delivered by NBC’s Rodney Harrison on the Super Bowl pregame broadcast — was always real," Fowler wrote. "And it’s my understanding that Donald has a number he will play for. If it's not met, retirement can still go down."

Donald currently has three years remaining on his current contract.

During the Rams' championship parade, Donald seemed eager to return for the 2022 season.

"We built a super team. We can bring a super team back," Donald said. "Why not run it back? We could be world champions again."

Of course, losing Donald to retirement would be a devastating blow to the Rams' defense. He is still one of the best defensive players in the game.

This will be a storyline to follow throughout the offseason, especially with training camp just two months away.