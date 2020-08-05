NFL Star Announces He Won’t Wear A Face Shield On Field

The NFL has presented players with special face shields to protect them from COVID-19 during games. But don’t expect Rams star Aaron Donald to be seen wearing it.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Donald declared that he doesn’t plan to even put the face shield on. He explained that he needs air when he’s running around on the field, and has his doubts about the shield’s effectiveness.

That isn’t to say that Donald is being careless off the football field. He went on to say that so long as players continue to do “what they need to do the right way,” they’ll be fine.

“Honestly, I probably won’t even put that on,” Donald said, via ProFootballTalk. “I need air when I’m out there running around and breathing with them long drives and stuff. I feel like, we’re out there; we’re playing up close. There is nothing you can really do. If a guy got it and I tackle the guy, then I probably got it because he is going to be sweating and spitting and slobbering all in my face. So, hopefully these guys are just doing what they need to do. The shield, they say it works, but I don’t really think it would, because the way football is played. Like I just said, that’s on guys doing what they need to do the right way outside of this facility, as long as guys do that, we’ll be fine.”

Aaron Donald isn’t alone in turning down the face shield. Fellow pass rushing linemen JJ Watt and Myles Garrett have stated they don’t plan to wear it either.

The NFL has not mandated that players wear the masks. But they are encouraging it in order to reduce players’ potential exposure to COVID-19.

In fairness, if someone infected with COVID-19 gets all the way onto the field in the first place, the league is going to be in trouble.

Will anyone wind up using the face shields this season?