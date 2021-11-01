Aaron Donald Has 1-Word Reaction To Von Miller Trade

The Los Angeles Rams stole the NFL spotlight for at least a few hours today with their trade for Denver Broncos pass rusher Von Miller.

The deal, which sent a pair of 2022 second-day picks to Denver, further solidifies the Rams as “all-in.” Los Angeles does not have one of its own picks in the first four rounds of the draft next spring, having traded them all for veteran talent, though the Rams are supposed to recoup a compensatory selection from the Detroit Lions.

Miller, who has 4.5 sacks this season and registered 110.5 in 142 games with the Broncos, adds another element to the Rams’ already fearsome pass rush. He joins fellow edge rusher Leonard Floyd (team-high 6.5 sacks) and All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald (5.0 sacks) as game-wreckers for opposing offenses.

Donald is excited about the trade, which he made clear with his reaction on Twitter.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, Miller could make his debut as soon as this coming weekend. The Rams will face the Tennessee Titans in primetime in Week 9.

Ryan Tannehill better watch out.