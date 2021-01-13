Aaron Donald Shares An Update On His Health Status

The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with some significant injury issues heading into Saturday afternoon’s divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. Luckily, it doesn’t sound like Aaron Donald is at major risk of missing time.

Donald, the best defensive player in the NFL, suffered a ribs injury during a hit on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. The injury came during an impressive game by the Rams defensive tackle, in which he sacked Wilson twice.

Luckily for the Rams, this doesn’t sound like a long term issue. “Unless something unforeseen happens, the terminator will be ready,” head coach Sean McVay said today, not exactly muting expectations for his star defensive tackle against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

Donald backed that up himself, saying that he isn’t experiencing any rib pain today, less than a week after the injury that took him out of the Seahawks game. “I feel healthy,” he added.

The more pressing issue for the Los Angeles Rams is the quarterback position. John Wolford started last weekend’s game, as Jared Goff requires for a thumb injury suffered in Week 16. Wolford was knocked out early in the game, forcing Goff into action.

To his credit, he showed some grit playing through injury and getting the 30-20 win. However, he’s clearly not healthy yet. Outgunning Aaron Rodgers next weekend with a bad thumb is going to be very difficult.

The Packers have their own injury concerns, with the late-season ACL tear by All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari, which brings some serious questions to the team up front. If Aaron Donald is 100-percent, not having the full complement of top linemen up front could make Saturday’s game a real tough outing for the Green Bay Packers.

Saturday’s Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field kicks off at 4:35 p.m. ET. Green Bay is a 6.5-point favorite right now.

