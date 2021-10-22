Aaron Donald Shares What He Told Jared Goff Before Sunday’s Game

Jared Goff returns to L.A. for a game against his former team, the Rams. For Aaron Donald, it’s all business.

Donald and Goff were two of the most high profile Rams, since 2016 when the team took the Cal quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick. The team reached pretty high heights with Goff, reaching Super Bowl LIII in 2018-19.

This offseason, the Rams made the bold decision to flip Goff for Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford, who has had a fantastic start to the season. L.A. is 5-1, while Goff and the lowly Lions are the league’s final winless team at 0-6.

“It ain’t going to be weird at all,” Aaron Donald said, when asked about playing his former teammate. “I told him, ‘Get ready.’ I told him I’m going to be coming after him, so he knows what it is.”

Aaron Donald chuckled describing texts this week with Jared Goff. "I told him, 'Get ready.' I told him I’m going to be coming after him so he knows what it is…. Hopefully I get to him a couple times." Goff's response? "He said something funny back, but that’s between us." — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) October 22, 2021

Goff had the pleasure of watching Aaron Donald, the NFL’s greatest defensive force, from the sideline and in practice for five seasons. He has to be well aware of what Donald can do to opposing offenses.

He is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, winning the award in 2017, 2018, and last season, and a six-time first-team All-Pro, making it every season since 2015. This year so far, he has 26 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

Rams-Lions kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

