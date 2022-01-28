Aaron Donald Names The 1 Thing He Has Left To Accomplish

Rams star pass rusher Aaron Donald has accomplished just about everything throughout his NFL career.

He’s won the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award multiple times, has led the league in sacks multiple times, plus has the Rams’ all-time sacks record of 88.5.

Donald also owns the single-season sack record for a defensive tackle with 20.5, which was set in 2018.

The only thing that’s evading him is a Super Bowl. He had one chance in 2019 with the Rams, but they lost to the Patriots in the Super Bowl, 13-3.

Right now, he’s two wins away from a championship and that’s driving him to continually play his best.

“It’s just trying to find a way to win,” Donald said. “It’s trying to find a way to get back and accomplish something I never accomplished before. I don’t know what it feels like to win the Super Bowl. I know what it feels like to be there, but I don’t know what it feels like to win. I feel like I accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in this league. The only thing I’m lacking now is being a world champion. To get to that point, we’ve got to win this week.”

Donald finished the regular season with 84 total tackles (38 solo), 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. In two playoff games, Donald has six total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

If the Rams take down the 49ers, they’d be just the second team in NFL history to host the Super Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.