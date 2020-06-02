There’s 1 Clear Betting Favorite For NFL Defensive POY

Aaron Donald has a chance to make history this year. BetMGM has the Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle as the early favorite to take home the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

If he takes that honor home in 2020, it will be the third time in his career that he’s been named the league’s top defender. The 2014 first round pick out of Pitt previously won back-to-back NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards in 2017 and 2018. New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore broke the streak this year after a sterling season.

If Donald can take home the award for a third time, he’d join a pretty rarified group. Only JJ Watt (2012, 2014, 2015), and Lawrence Taylor (1981, 1982, 1986) have won the award three times in their careers. Donald would furhter secure his legacy as one of the great defensive linemen ever, and he just turned 29 days ago.

Aaron Donald‘s odds are set at +750 over at BetMGM. They’re not overwhelming odds, but he’s a solid favorite over a pretty stacked group. Last year’s winner, Gilmore, is in at +1500, has the fifth-best odds on the list.

Fans can place bets on 82 different defensive players to win the award. Things range from donald all the way down to a group of players including Detroit Lions first-round pick Jeff Okudah, a cornerback out of Ohio State, and New York Jets second-year lineman Quinnen Williams at +20,000.

Here are the players with the best odds:

Aaron Donald (DT, Los Angeles Rams): +750

Khalil Mack (DE, Chicago Bears): +1000

JJ Watt (DE, Houston Texans): +1200

Nick Bosa (DE, San Francisco 49ers): +1300

Stephon Gilmore (CB, New England Patriots): +1500

TJ Watt (OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers): +1500

Von Miller (OLB, Denver Broncos): +1800

Derwin James (SS, Los Angeles Chargers): +2000

Chandler Jones (DE/OLB, Arizona Cardinals): +2000

Bobby Wagner (LB, Seattle Seahawks): +2300

Danielle Hunter (DE, Minnesota Vikings): +2300

Chase Young, the former Ohio State standout and first defensive player off the board at No. 2 in the 2020 NFL Draft, is at +5000 to take home the award. He’s a solid favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year at +220.

