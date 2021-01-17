Look: Aaron Donald’s Postgame Reaction Is Going Viral

Superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t help but get emotional after the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers Saturday night.

Donald suffered partially torn rib cartilage in Los Angeles’ playoff win over the Seahawks last weekend. The injury was so painful he left the field and went to the locker room, which is a rare sight from No. 99.

The Rams defensive tackle wasn’t 100 percent healthy to take on the Packers this evening, but he played through the pain to try and help his team advance to the NFC Championship. In doing so, Donald missed plenty of snaps as he was clearly in discomfort against Green Bay.

The Rams put together an inspiring effort, but fell short to the Packers 32-18. Donald couldn’t hold back the tears after giving it his all and falling short to Green Bay Saturday night.

Take a look.

Aaron Donald is emotional on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/lgrMRLtQZ9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

Football fans have nothing but respect for Aaron Donald tonight. One of the hardest working players in the NFL played through an agonizing injury to try and take down the Packers. It was an inspiring effort.

There’s no doubt AD and the Los Angeles Rams will be back. Injuries amassed as the season wore on and Los Angeles couldn’t win the battle of attrition. The Packers, meanwhile, could and are moving on in the playoffs because of it.

Green Bay will host next week’s NFC Championship game with the right to go to the Super Bowl.