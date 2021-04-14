Aaron Donald Reportedly Facing Assault Charges After Alleged Attack

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is reportedly set to face assault charges in Pittsburgh after an alleged incident last weekend.

According to KDKA CBS Pittsburgh, a Pittsburgh lawyer plans to file criminal charges on Donald for a reported attack on his client DeVincent Spriggs last weekend.

The alleged assault occurred between 3 and 4 a.m. ET Sunday morning.

BREAKING: Per his attorney: "De Vincent Spriggs intends to file criminal charges at Zone 3 Pgh Police against Aaron Donald after an alleged assault on April 10- 11 between 3- 4 am." @KDKA pic.twitter.com/kdqMZyPVQo — Andy Sheehan (@AndySheehankdka) April 14, 2021

According to Melinda Roeder of KDKA, Spriggs says the assault occurred at an after-hours club. It left him with more than a dozen stitches, a concussion and an arm injury.

DeVincent Spriggs is the man who says LA Rams DT Aaron Donald assaulted him at an after-hours club last weekend. Springs suffered 16 stitches near his eye, a concussion, arm injury. @KDKARadio @937theFan pic.twitter.com/w9XtiLPBrc — Melinda Roeder (@MelindaKDKA) April 14, 2021

Donald is a Pittsburgh native and a Penn Hills High School alumnus. He also starred locally at the University of Pittsburgh before being chosen in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Donald has been a Pro Bowler in each of his seven seasons with the Rams and has also earned first-team All-Pro honors six times. He’s a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year honoree, having won the award in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

We’ll keep you posted on any further details of this story as they come out.