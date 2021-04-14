The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Aaron Donald Reportedly Facing Assault Charges After Alleged Attack

Aaron Donald on the field for the Rams.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is reportedly set to face assault charges in Pittsburgh after an alleged incident last weekend.

According to KDKA CBS Pittsburgh, a Pittsburgh lawyer plans to file criminal charges on Donald for a reported attack on his client DeVincent Spriggs last weekend.

The alleged assault occurred between 3 and 4 a.m. ET Sunday morning.

According to Melinda Roeder of KDKA, Spriggs says the assault occurred at an after-hours club. It left him with more than a dozen stitches, a concussion and an arm injury.

Donald is a Pittsburgh native and a Penn Hills High School alumnus. He also starred locally at the University of Pittsburgh before being chosen in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Donald has been a Pro Bowler in each of his seven seasons with the Rams and has also earned first-team All-Pro honors six times. He’s a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year honoree, having won the award in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

We’ll keep you posted on any further details of this story as they come out.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.