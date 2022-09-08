Aaron Donald Reportedly Submitted Retirement Letter To Rams Before New Deal

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

During the offseason, there was a fairly steady drumbeat indicating that Aaron Donald was close to retiring.

How close? Well, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on Thursday that the perennial All-Pro defensive tackle actually sent a retirement letter to the Los Angeles Rams on May 9.

"The letter, which has been an unreported secret since it was sent, was on Athletes First letterhead and addressed to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell," Rapoport explained. "Simply, it stated that Donald had informed the Rams he was retiring effective on May 9. It came with instructions to send it in to the league office.

"But the letter was never sent to the NFL."

Instead, Rapoport says, Donald, his agent and Rams officials began "encouraging" conversations regarding his contract status the following day.

At the end of the process, Donald agreed to a reworked contract which will run through the 2024 season and pay the superstar defensive lineman $95 million over three years.

He'll be on the field wreaking havoc tonight when the Rams begin their Super Bowl title defense against the Buffalo Bills.