Aaron Donald Reveals How Long He Planned On Playing: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

During a new interview on the I Am Athlete podcast, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald made an interesting revelation.

Donald, 31, shared that since he entered the league in 2014, he has been vocal about only wanting to play eight seasons.

"I've been saying that since I got into the league I was gonna play eight years and be done," the perennial All-Pro said. "That's just what I've been saying."

Well, Donald just finished his eighth season, and he was his usual dominant self. The Rams also won the Super Bowl, which the defensive tackle said may motivate him to play longer.

But, Donald has not guaranteed that he will play in 2022, and if he and the Rams can't come to terms on a new contract this summer, the eight-time Pro Bowler says he is at peace with hanging up his cleats.

"I'm happy. I'm fine," Donald said. "I don't need to play football to be fine ... I'm complete. If I can win another one, that's great, but if not, I'm at peace."

Donald's candid comments have Rams supporters and NFL fans in general buzzing this evening.

It certainly seems like if Donald really was dead set on retiring, he would have done it by now.

In our estimation, it sounds like he is trying to lock in one last major payday in his career.